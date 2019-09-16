 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Teeth Whitening Products Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 16, 2019

Teeth Whitening Products

Global “Teeth Whitening Products Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Teeth Whitening Products Market also studies the global Teeth Whitening Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Teeth Whitening Products:

Teeth whitening products is products that can either restore natural teeth shade or whiten teeth beyond natural shade. Teeth whitening products can be divided into two categories: surface whiteners and bleaches. Surface whiteners help remove surface stains physically or chemically. Products in this category mainly include dental scalers, chewing gums, toothpastes, gels and whitening kits, rinses, paint-on films and strips. Bleaches are generally based on peroxides and are able to change the inborn color of teeth. Based on the different conditions of teeth, two different kinds of methods will be adopted accordingly. Vital bleaching is done on “living” teeth and can remove the color caused by food, tobacco or age. While for teeth which is no longer “alive” non-vital bleaching will be applied to alter the changed color caused by root canal.

Teeth Whitening Products Market by Manufactures:

  • P&G
  • Colgate Palmolive
  • Unilever
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • GSK
  • Church &Dwight
  • Henkel
  • Lion
  • Ultradent Products
  • Trident Gum
  • Wrigley
  • Peelu
  • KöR Whitening
  • Hawley & Hazel Chemical
  • YUNAN BAIYAO
  • Beyond
  • Philips
  • Dentsply
  • DenMat
  • WOODPECKER
  • LM
  • Golden Eagles
  • Poseida
  • W&H
  • NSK
  • EMS
  • Dentamerica
  • LUSTER
  • Pac-Dent

  • The study objectives of this report are:

    Teeth Whitening Products Market Types:

  • Surface Whiteners
  • Bleaches

    Teeth Whitening Products Market Applications:

  • Professionally Applied
  • Consumer Applied

     

    Scope of Report:

  • Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Colgate Palmolive and P&G have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to U.K., Unilever has become as a global leader. In Japan, Lion Company leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong and Yunnan province.
  • Many companies have several plants, usually located in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as P&G whose plant is located in Guangdong and Jiangsu province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Colgate who take their advantage merge with Sanxiao, whose key market is in China.
  • The worldwide market for Teeth Whitening Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 18000 million US$ in 2024, from 13300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Teeth Whitening Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Teeth Whitening Products product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Teeth Whitening Products, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Teeth Whitening Products in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Teeth Whitening Products competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Teeth Whitening Products breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Teeth Whitening Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Teeth Whitening Products sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pages: 135

    Market Overview of Teeth Whitening Products Market

    1.1 Teeth Whitening Products Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type I

    1.2.2 Type II

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application I

    1.3.2 Application II

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture I

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Teeth Whitening Products Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture I Teeth Whitening Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture II

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Teeth Whitening Products Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture II Teeth Whitening Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Teeth Whitening Products Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Teeth Whitening Products Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Teeth Whitening Products Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Teeth Whitening Products Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    Continued..

