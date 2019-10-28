Telecom Software Professional Services Market 2019-2025 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

“Telecom Software Professional Services Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Telecom Software Professional Services industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Telecom Software Professional Services market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Telecom Software Professional Services Market:

Telecom software professional services include services that support telecom-specific software and the services that communication service providers (CSPs) use for transformation projects like optimization, re-engineering, and restructuring, and for operations and support.

One trend in the market is growing demand for customized telecom software. Telecom operators are shifting their business model to a customer-centric one from a technology-centric model. Hence, the adoption of customized telecom software will facilitate telecom service providers to deliver bundled services, which will enhance user experience. Major OSS BSS functions like customer relationship management (CRM), convergent billing, business intelligence (BI), and revenue assurance need tailored software.

One driver in the market is growing demand for cloud-based BSS. SMEs have become increasingly important to CSPs as a means of growing their business. The enterprise market is highly competitive with the long-term relationships providing converged communications technology suite coupled with cloud-based services to its clients. Most of the CSPs are providing cloud-based BSS model to SMEs to ensure better manageability of resources. CSPs require vendors that can offer a wide range of professional services from design consulting, business consulting, tailored development for new features and use cases, systems integration, and hosted managed services with the standard product related services.

In 2018, the global Telecom Software Professional Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Telecom Software Professional Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Software Professional Services development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Amdocs

Ericsson

HPE

Huawei

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Hosted and Product Related Services

Systems Integrated

Outsourced Services

Telecom Software Professional Services Market by Applications:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise