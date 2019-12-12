Telehealth Market 2020-2025: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

Global “Telehealth Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Telehealth Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Telehealth Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations

Cerner

Cisco

Medvivo

Globalmedia

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Intouch Health

Telehealth involves the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long distance patient/clinician contact and care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions

Growth in geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing utilization of connected devices for the management of chronic diseases, benefits of telehealth, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Telehealth market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Internet & Communication Market by Applications:

Providers

Payers

Patients

Employer groups

Government bodies Internet & Communication Market by Types:

Web-based

Cloud-based