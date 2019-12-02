Telehealth Market Size, Share 2019 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global “Telehealth Market” 2019 report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market.

Telehealth Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Telehealth Market: Information by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), by Mode of Delivery (Web/Cloud-Based and On-Premise), by Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Primary Care, Neurophysiology and others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Home Care and others) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2024

Market Analysis

Telehealth could be used efficiently for the diagnosis, treatment, and supportive treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Chronic diseases decrease a personâs quality of life, particularly if left undiagnosed or untreated. According to the data by the Government of Canada, in 2017, about 2.3 million people aged 12 and older have been diagnosed with diabetes. Additionally, according to the press release by Chiron Health published in June 2016, chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, depression, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and arthritis affected an estimated 117 million people in the Americas. Telehealth can be used to address increasing demand for healthcare services for cancer, diabetes, and other diseases in the developing regions. Thus, high incidence of such diseases are estimated to be driving market growth during the forecast period. The web/cloud-based segment held a large share due to the wide preferability, whereas the on-premise segment is projected to be the fastest-growing due to the increasing awareness among hospital management. The radiology segment held a major share owing to the increased use of telehealth technology in the radiology field, whereas the cardiology segment predicted the fastest growing owing to the rise in cardiovascular diseases. Hospitals and clinics segment held a major share due to the increasing number of hospitals employing the use of telehealth software, whereas the diagnostic clinics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing propensity to telehealth services. The Global Telehealth Market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.74% to reach 16,173.8 Million by 2024. Telehealth is the use of digital information and communication technologies to access healthcare services at a distance for the management of health. Telehealth connects patients to fundamental healthcare services through remote monitoring, video conferencing, electronic consultations, and wireless communications. Factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the rise in geriatric population, and the shortage of physicians are the major drivers driving the market growth. Nevertheless, privacy and security concerns and strict government rules for telehealth services could hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Telehealth Market has been segmented by Component, Mode of Delivery, by Application, by Region. By component the market has been segmented into Services (categorized into Remote Monitoring, Real-Time Interactions and Store-and-Forward Consultations, Hardware), Monitoring Devices (sub-categorized into Stationary and Wearable), Medical Peripherals ( subcategorized into Blood Pressure Monitors, ECG Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Blood Glucose Meters, Peak Flow Meters, Otoscopes and Others) and Software ( that has been sub categorized into Integrated Software and Standalone Software). Based on Mode of Delivery the Global Telehealth Market has been segmented into Web/Cloud-Based and On-Premise. Based on Application the Global Telehealth Market has been categorized into Radiology, Cardiology, Primary Care, Neurophysiology and Others). Based on region the Global Telehealth Market has been split into different regions like Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa. Americas include North America (US & Canada) and Latin America, Europe include Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Western Europe) and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific including China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global telehealth market has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is estimated to dominate the global telehealth market. This may be attributed to the increasing adoption of telehealth services in the US. For instance, in 2016, Kaiser Permanente, an integrated managed care conglomerate based in California, conducted more consultations almost than in person, i.e., nearly 52% of 110 million doctor visits were via online portals, virtual visits, or apps. The Europe market for telehealth is expected to become the second largest market. The paradigm shift toward a more orderly and ongoing healthcare monitoring is projected to be the main factor for the growth of the market extensively. Italy held a share of 12.4% in the Western Europe telehealth market in the year 2018. Asia-Pacific estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the rise in the geriatric population, an increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and a shortage of technical personnel. The Middle East & Africa is forecast to witness a steady increase due to the limited access and healthcare affordability among the population.

Major Players

The proposed spectators in Global Telehealth Market are coke manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in Global Telehealth Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers are Pharmaceutical companies, Research & development organizations and Academic institutes. Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Dialogue (Canada), Maple (Canada), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), and Livecare Health (Canada), Honeywell International Inc. (US), AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), American Well (US), GlobalMed (US), Care Innovations LLC (US), InTouch Technologies Inc. (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Right Health (Canada) are some of the major players in the global telehealth market. Some of the key strategies followed by players operating in the global telehealth market were innovating, product development, and procurement & mergers. American Well launched the American Well 760 Cart, which allows acute care teams at health systems to bring remote experts into the room. The new cart was designed for health systems running telehealth on American Wellâs software or an existing Cisco infrastructure in January 2019, Boston Childrenâs Hospital, a part of Boston Scientific Corporation and 2nd.MD, a telehealth start-up, initiated a strategic partnership focused on pediatric telemedicine. The alliance relied on 2nd.MDâs technology and employer and health plan network to give patients virtual access to doctors in November 2018, Allscripts signed final contract and the acquired Practice Fusion in January 2018.

Key Features of Telehealth Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Telehealth market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Telehealth market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Telehealth market.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

