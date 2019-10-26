Teleprotection Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

About Teleprotection:

Teleprotection is equipment in conjunction with communication links provide the best possible means of selectively isolating faults on high voltage transmission lines, transformers, reactors and other important items of electrical plants. To prevent the power system from failure and damage, the teleprotection system enables to selectively disconnect the faulty part by transferring command signals within the shortest possible time.In this report we just statistics the equipment/devices, teleprotection software and services are not included.

Teleprotection Market Key Players:

ABB

Siemens

GE Energy

Alcatel Lucent

Alstom

Nokia

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

TC Communications

RFL Electronics

4 Independent Commands

8 Independent Commands

Other Teleprotection Market Applications:

Electrical Transmission

Communication for Oil & Gas

Communication for Transportation

Other Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest market of Teleprotection, with a consumption market share of 27 % 2015. North America also is the second production region with production market share of 29%.

Europe is the largest production region with production market share over of 41%, and also be an important region in consumption with the consumption market share of 24% in 2015.

The major player in market is GE Energy, Siemens, ABB, Nokia. They together with over 60% market share. They hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.

The worldwide market for Teleprotection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.9% over the next five years, will reach 1190 million US$ in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.