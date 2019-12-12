Teleshopping Market 2020-2025: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

Global “Teleshopping Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.
Global Teleshopping Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:
Know About Teleshopping Market:
Teleshopping means buying goods and services by telephone or via the internet. It does not involve correspondence and personal visits. The seller prepares a short advertising film which is shown on television screen.it gives a full demonstration of the working of the product along with a list of contact phone numbers in every city. People who feel convinced of the utility of the demonstrated product contact the seller on telephone and place orders goods are delivered to buyers through courier or value payable post (v.p.p.).the main advantage of teleshopping is convenience for the customer. The customer can purchase the product without visiting the seller. This saves valuable time, effort and money. Customers can make payment through their credit cards. Asian sky shop, telebrands are examples of companies which provide teleshopping facilities in india. Computer systems have made it easier by playing recorded messages and then record the information given by customers. Teleshopping, however, does not offer the opportunity to the customer to examine the product before buying. Computerised systems used in teleshopping are expensive.
The market for Teleshopping is fragmented with players such as QVC, HSN, Jupiter Shop Channel, OCJ, HSE24, EVINE Live, Jewelry Television, happiGO, M6 Group, Ideal Shopping Direct, Shop LC, HomeShop18, Naaptol Online Shopping are the global leading suppliers.
The US teleshopping market is facing stiff competition from e-commerce, with an increasing number of people now preferring shopping on mobile and internet, thereby hampering the growth of teleshopping market in the US. Teleshopping market in India grew significantly over the past few years owing to, increasing disposable income, ease of shopping, rising television penetration in the country. Moreover, increasing offerings by private label brands at affordable prices, growing discounts and offers, coupled with rising working population are other factors driving teleshopping market in India. In addition, improving standard of living, coupled with changing consumers tastes and preference from traditional way of shopping to new and innovative forms.
In 2018, the global Teleshopping market size was 43140 million US$ and it is expected to reach 47060 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025.
Internet & Communication Market by Applications:
Internet & Communication Market by Types:
