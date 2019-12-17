 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tennis Racquet Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Tennis Racquet

GlobalTennis Racquet Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Tennis Racquet market size.

About Tennis Racquet:

Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

Top Key Players of Tennis Racquet Market:

  • ilson
  • Babolat
  • Prince
  • Head
  • YONEX
  • Tecnifibre
  • Dunlop
  • Volkl
  • Slazenger
  • TELOON
  • ProKennex
  • PowerAngle
  • Gamma
  • PACIFIC
  • Qiangli
  • Solinco
  • One Strings
  • Bonny

    Major Types covered in the Tennis Racquet Market report are:

  • Graphite
  • Boron and Kevlar
  • Aluminum
  • Woodies

    Major Applications covered in the Tennis Racquet Market report are:

  • Professional Tennis Players
  • Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
  • Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

    Scope of Tennis Racquet Market:

  • North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.
  • The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is âcourtedâ by the sectorâs specialty stores.
  • In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Tennis Racquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tennis Racquet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Tennis Racquet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tennis Racquet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tennis Racquet in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Tennis Racquet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Tennis Racquet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Tennis Racquet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tennis Racquet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Tennis Racquet Market Report pages: 137

    1 Tennis Racquet Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Tennis Racquet by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Tennis Racquet Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Tennis Racquet Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tennis Racquet Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Tennis Racquet Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Tennis Racquet Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Tennis Racquet Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

