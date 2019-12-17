Tennis Racquet Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Tennis Racquet Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Tennis Racquet market size.

About Tennis Racquet:

Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

Top Key Players of Tennis Racquet Market:

ilson

Babolat

Prince

Head

YONEX

Tecnifibre

Dunlop

Volkl

Slazenger

TELOON

ProKennex

PowerAngle

Gamma

PACIFIC

Qiangli

Solinco

One Strings

Bonny

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13969385 Major Types covered in the Tennis Racquet Market report are:

Graphite

Boron and Kevlar

Aluminum

Woodies Major Applications covered in the Tennis Racquet Market report are:

Professional Tennis Players

Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

Junior Tennis Enthusiasts Scope of Tennis Racquet Market:

North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.

The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is âcourtedâ by the sectorâs specialty stores.

In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.

The worldwide market for Tennis Racquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.