Tennis Racquet Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

Global Tennis Racquet Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Tennis Racquet Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Tennis Racquet industry.

Geographically, Tennis Racquet Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Tennis Racquet including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Tennis Racquet Market:

ilson

Babolat

Prince

Head

YONEX

Tecnifibre

Dunlop

Volkl

Slazenger

TELOON

ProKennex

PowerAngle

Gamma

PACIFIC

Qiangli

Solinco

One Strings

Bonny

Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

Tennis Racquet Market Types:

Graphite

Boron and Kevlar

Aluminum

Tennis Racquet Market Applications:

Professional Tennis Players

Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.

The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is âcourtedâ by the sectorâs specialty stores.

In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.

The worldwide market for Tennis Racquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.