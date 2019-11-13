Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2025

Terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) is the modern digital private mobile radio (PMR) and public access mobile radio (PAMR) technology for police, ambulance, fire, transport and security services. It is use by utilities, the military, public access, fleet management, clodsed user groups, factory site services, mining, etc. In short, TETRA is digital radio.The standard is defined by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), which established a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 1994 and now has 56 members across 19 countries. The Technical Body has over 150 representatives involved in the various technical working groups, with support from the TETRA MoU Association providing further expertise in specialist areas. Besides representatives from Europe, activity has now extended worldwide to include the US, China, Asia and the Middle East.The global Terrestrial Trunked Radio market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market:

Damm Cellular Systems A/S

Rolta India Limited

Leonardo

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Cobham plc

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

ROHILL Engineering B.V

BiTEA Limited

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Airbus Defence and Space OY

Aviation

Public Safety

Transportation & Logistics

Oil & Gas

Others Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market by Types:

Portable