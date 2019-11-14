Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market 2019-2024 Size, Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Tert-Butylamine Monobasic industry.

Geographically, Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Tert-Butylamine Monobasic including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market Repot:

BASF

Kanto Chemical

Junsei Chemical

Nacalai Tesque

APAC Pharmaceutical

ChemPacific Corporation

Advance Scientific Chemical

HBCChem

LuHua Hongjing

Shandong Heze Chemical

Shandong Xianglong

Shandong Yanggu Huatai

Secco Work

China Langchem Inc About Tert-Butylamine Monobasic: Tert-Butylamine Monobasic is an organic chemical compound with the formula (CH3)3CNH2. It is a colorless liquid with a typical amine-like odor. tert-Butylamine is one of the four isomeric amines of butane, the others being n-butylamine, sec-butylamine and isobutylamine. Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Industry report begins with a basic Tert-Butylamine Monobasic market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market Types:

Under 99.0%

99.0%-99.5%

99.5%-99.9%

Above 99.9% Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market Applications:

TBBS

Pesticide

Medicine

The Tert-Butylamine Monobasic industry concentration is high; Germany, US and China are main production bases and consumer market. BASF is the biggest company in the world. Nearly 50% of Tert-Butylamine Monobasic in the world was produced by BASF. BASF owns giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, Germany, Belgium and US. It expands its capacity form 10000 MT to 16000 MT in 2015.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Since the supply of Microwave oven in China is less than demand, China has to import more than 17000 MT other area. Also, foreign companies like BASF built manufacturing base in Nanjing in 2013 in order to satisfy the demand of China and other Asian regions.

