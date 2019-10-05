Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Market 2019 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture , Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Market 2019 Research Report covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] industry. Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades.

This report studies the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan(TDM) market,Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) is colorless oil liquid, and diffuses foul smell. It is insoluble in water, soluble in alcohol, ether, acetone, benzene, gasoline and other organic solvents and esters. It is mainly used as molecular weight modifier.

In the world, the consumption areas of tert-dodecyl mercaptan are mainly concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Japan. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 37% in 2017. The production areas of tert-dodecyl mercaptan are mainly USA, and Europe. Moreover, Chevronphillips is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 42K MT in 2017. In the future, we believe that demand in Asia Pacific will continue to increase. At the same time, the demand for the United States, Japan and Europe will remain stable.

All of the manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, many manufacturers are improving their technology. There are several institutes in China are studying the production of this product, but due to the relatively high cost, it has restricted its commercialization.

TDM products belong to petrochemical downstream products, so the price is mainly determined by the raw materials, raw material price fluctuation is low in the last three years,But with the 2017-2018 upstream prices continue to rise. Product prices will gradually increase.

The worldwide market for Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Finally, the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.

