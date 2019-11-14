 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7)

Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) industry.

Geographically, Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Repot:

  • Albemarle
  • Chemtura
  • ICL-IP
  • Jordan Bromine
  • Shandong Moris
  • Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech
  • Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern
  • Kingboard Chemical Holdings
  • Shenrunfa
  • Shandong Weifang Longwei
  • Shandong Futong Chemical

    About Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7):

    Tetrabromobisphenol-A is (2,2â,6,6â-Tetrabromo-4,4â-isopropylidenediphenol, C15H12Br4O2, TBBPA) is a brominated flame retardant. The compound is a colorless solid, although commercial samples appear yellowish. It is one of the most common fire retardants.

    Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Industry report begins with a basic Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Types:

  • Premium Grade
  • Other

    Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Applications:

  • PCB or Laminates
  • Plastic Housings
  • Intermediate

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7)?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7)?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market?

    Scope of Report:

  • China, USA, and Middle East are the three major production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in the world. In 2016, the production of tetrabromobisphenol-A in China is 59501 MT and it was 50646 MT in 2011. China took about 24.09% of total production market share. Middle East is the largest production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016 with a production of 99916 MT or 40.46% in share. USA produced 81935 MT of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016. USA is the second largest production area in 2016 with 33.18% production market share.
  • The main applications of tetrabromobisphenol-A includes PCB or laminates, plastic housings and intermediate. In 2016, PCB or laminates is the largest application with about 79.81% of total consumption market share. Plastic housings and intermediate only took 15.63% and 4.56% of total consumption market share in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market major leading market players in Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Industry report also includes Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Upstream raw materials and Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 116

    1 Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

