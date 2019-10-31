Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Report Top-Companies Offerings and Market by End-User Segments Forecast to 2024

Global "Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market" Report

About Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7)

Tetrabromobisphenol-A is (2,2,6,6-Tetrabromo-4,4-isopropylidenediphenol, C15H12Br4O2, TBBPA) is a brominated flame retardant. The compound is a colorless solid, although commercial samples appear yellowish. It is one of the most common fire retardants.

Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Key Players:

Albemarle

Chemtura

ICL-IP

Jordan Bromine

Shandong Moris

Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech

Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Shenrunfa

Shandong Weifang Longwei

Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Types:

Premium Grade

Other Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Applications:

PCB or Laminates

Plastic Housings

China, USA, and Middle East are the three major production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in the world. In 2016, the production of tetrabromobisphenol-A in China is 59501 MT and it was 50646 MT in 2011. China took about 24.09% of total production market share. Middle East is the largest production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016 with a production of 99916 MT or 40.46% in share. USA produced 81935 MT of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016. USA is the second largest production area in 2016 with 33.18% production market share.

The main applications of tetrabromobisphenol-A includes PCB or laminates, plastic housings and intermediate. In 2016, PCB or laminates is the largest application with about 79.81% of total consumption market share. Plastic housings and intermediate only took 15.63% and 4.56% of total consumption market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.