Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Report Top-Companies Offerings and Market by End-User Segments Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Tetrabromobisphenol-A

Global “Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

 About Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7)

Tetrabromobisphenol-A is (2,2,6,6-Tetrabromo-4,4-isopropylidenediphenol, C15H12Br4O2, TBBPA) is a brominated flame retardant. The compound is a colorless solid, although commercial samples appear yellowish. It is one of the most common fire retardants.

Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Key Players:

  • Albemarle
  • Chemtura
  • ICL-IP
  • Jordan Bromine
  • Shandong Moris
  • Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech
  • Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern
  • Kingboard Chemical Holdings
  • Shenrunfa
  • Shandong Weifang Longwei
  • Shandong Futong Chemical

    Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Types:

  • Premium Grade
  • Other

    Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Applications:

  • PCB or Laminates
  • Plastic Housings
  • Intermediate

    Major Highlights of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market report:

    Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7), Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • China, USA, and Middle East are the three major production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in the world. In 2016, the production of tetrabromobisphenol-A in China is 59501 MT and it was 50646 MT in 2011. China took about 24.09% of total production market share. Middle East is the largest production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016 with a production of 99916 MT or 40.46% in share. USA produced 81935 MT of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016. USA is the second largest production area in 2016 with 33.18% production market share.
  • The main applications of tetrabromobisphenol-A includes PCB or laminates, plastic housings and intermediate. In 2016, PCB or laminates is the largest application with about 79.81% of total consumption market share. Plastic housings and intermediate only took 15.63% and 4.56% of total consumption market share in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 116   

