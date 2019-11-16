Textile Digital Printing Machine Market 2019 Industry Growth Insights, Size Expansion, Share Valuation, Industry News Update – Research Report by Market Reports World

“Textile Digital Printing Machine Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Textile Digital Printing Machine Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.
Short Details of Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Report – Digital textile printing is a kind new technology appeared in the 1980s, and the first digital printing machine was introduced in 1991. Digital textile printing machines are equipment used to inject ink onto the fabric subtly. Digital textile printing machines are mainly consisting of printing equipment, display device and computer control system.Unlike the traditional printing machine, digital textile printing machines are referred to intricate designs on fabrics and small batch printing. Now, printing speed and jet ink are the major two development trends of digital textile printing machine.
Global Textile Digital Printing Machine market competition by top manufacturers
- Mimaki
- Konica Minolta
- Atexco
- Kornit
- Mutoh
- Robustelli
- SPGPrints
- MS Printing
- Durst
- Kaiyuan
- Reggiani
- Printpretty
- La Meccanica
- Zimmer
The Scope of the Report:
The global textile digital printing machine industry developed rapidly in the last few years. In recent years, the fast recovery of global macro economy provided a best chance for the development of textile digital printing machine industry.
At present, most textile manufacturers have taken textile digital printing machines as the printing proofing equipment. With the technology development of printing speed, textile digital printing will be more and more used in mass production.
High precision and multi-colors are the major advantages of textile digital printing machines, while the speed is the largest problems now. The quality of ink is also an important develop trend of textile digital printing machines.
The worldwide market for Textile Digital Printing Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.4% over the next five years, will reach 740 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Textile Digital Printing Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Textile Digital Printing Machine Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Textile Digital Printing Machine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Textile Digital Printing Machine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Textile Digital Printing Machine by Country
5.1 North America Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Textile Digital Printing Machine by Country
8.1 South America Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Textile Digital Printing Machine by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
