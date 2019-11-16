Textile Digital Printing Machine Market 2019 Industry Growth Insights, Size Expansion, Share Valuation, Industry News Update – Research Report by Market Reports World

Short Details of Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Report – Digital textile printing is a kind new technology appeared in the 1980s, and the first digital printing machine was introduced in 1991. Digital textile printing machines are equipment used to inject ink onto the fabric subtly. Digital textile printing machines are mainly consisting of printing equipment, display device and computer control system.Unlike the traditional printing machine, digital textile printing machines are referred to intricate designs on fabrics and small batch printing. Now, printing speed and jet ink are the major two development trends of digital textile printing machine.

Global Textile Digital Printing Machine market competition by top manufacturers

Mimaki

Konica Minolta

Atexco

Kornit

Mutoh

Robustelli

SPGPrints

MS Printing

Durst

Kaiyuan

Reggiani

Printpretty

La Meccanica

Zimmer



The Scope of the Report:

The global textile digital printing machine industry developed rapidly in the last few years. In recent years, the fast recovery of global macro economy provided a best chance for the development of textile digital printing machine industry.

At present, most textile manufacturers have taken textile digital printing machines as the printing proofing equipment. With the technology development of printing speed, textile digital printing will be more and more used in mass production.

High precision and multi-colors are the major advantages of textile digital printing machines, while the speed is the largest problems now. The quality of ink is also an important develop trend of textile digital printing machines.

The worldwide market for Textile Digital Printing Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.4% over the next five years, will reach 740 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Textile Digital Printing Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Sublimation Inkjet Printing

Direct to Fabric Printing

Direct to Garment Printing By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Proofing Print

Small Volume Production