Textile Market 2019 Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2023

The Textile market is predicted to develop CAGR at 5.8% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The growing construction activities are fueling the demand for textiles including natural fibers, nylon, and polyester. The industry will increasingly use textiles as they are durable, smooth, malleable, and enhance the cost-effectiveness of construction structures. Furthermore, the use of construction fabrics in the Middle East and other emerging economies will further drive the textile market to witness considerable growth in the upcoming years. Our analysts have predicted that the textile market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Textile :

Arvind Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Beaulieu International Group

Grasim

Lu Thai Textile Co. Limited

TORAY INDUSTRIES