Textile Recycling Market Research 2020-2024 | Distribution Status by Players, Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Textile recycling is the process by which old clothing and other textiles are recovered for reuse or material recovery. It is the basis for the textile recycling industry. In the United States, this group is represented by SMART, the Association of Wiping Materials, Used Clothing and Fiber Industries.

Major companies which drives the Textile Recycling industry are:

ICollect

Uniqlo

Onward Kashiyama

Renewcell

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

JEPLAN

ATRS Inc

Green City Recycling.

This report focuses on the Textile Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Clothing

Shoes

Carpet

Other Textile Recycling Market Segments by Application:

Home Textile