 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Textured Soybean Protein Market 2019: Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 13, 2019

Textured Soybean Protein_tagg

The research report gives an overview of “Textured Soybean Protein Market” by analysing various key segments of this Textured Soybean Protein market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Textured Soybean Protein market competitors.

Regions covered in the Textured Soybean Protein Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13915021

Know About Textured Soybean Protein Market: 

Textured soy protein (TSP) is a processed food product manufactured from either soymeal flakes, soy flour, or soy protein concentrate.First, for consumption, Europe is the most important consumption area of textured soybean protein with 93671 MT or 33.44% in share in 2015. China is the second largest consumption area in 2015 with 51489 MT or 24.96% in share. USA is the following with 18.38% of total consumption market share. India and Japan each took 5.13% and 2.01% in 2015.Second, the applications of textured soybean protein includes ground meat and poultry, formed meat products, vegetarian and analogs, nutrition bars, cereals & snacks, etc. In 2015, ground meat and poultry took the largest consumption share, followed by formed meat products. They each took 57.70% and 22.92% of total consumption market share.The global Textured Soybean Protein market is valued at 420 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Textured Soybean Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Textured Soybean Protein Market:

  • ADM
  • Danisco
  • CHS
  • Scents Holding
  • Sojaprotein
  • Cargill
  • Gushen Biological
  • Wonderful Industrial Group
  • FUJIOIL
  • Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein
  • Shansong Biological
  • Sonic Biochem
  • Wilmar International
  • Top Agri Group
  • Soja Austria
  • Bremil Group

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at  http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13915021

    Textured Soybean Protein Market by Applications:

  • Ground Meat and Poultry
  • Formed Meat Products
  • Vegetarian and Analogs
  • Nutrition Bars, Cereals & Snacks
  • Others

    Textured Soybean Protein Market by Types:

  • Textured Soybean Protein Flour
  • Textured Soybean Protein Concentrate
  • Others

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Purchase this Report (Price 3900 USD for a Single-User License) – http://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13915021

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Textured Soybean Protein Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Textured Soybean Protein Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Textured Soybean Protein Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Textured Soybean Protein Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Textured Soybean Protein Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Textured Soybean Protein Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Textured Soybean Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Textured Soybean Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Textured Soybean Protein Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Textured Soybean Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Textured Soybean Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Textured Soybean Protein Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Textured Soybean Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Textured Soybean Protein Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Textured Soybean Protein Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Textured Soybean Protein Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Textured Soybean Protein Revenue by Product
    4.3 Textured Soybean Protein Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Textured Soybean Protein Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Textured Soybean Protein by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Textured Soybean Protein Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Textured Soybean Protein Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Textured Soybean Protein by Product
    6.3 North America Textured Soybean Protein by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Textured Soybean Protein by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Textured Soybean Protein Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Textured Soybean Protein Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Textured Soybean Protein by Product
    7.3 Europe Textured Soybean Protein by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Textured Soybean Protein by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Textured Soybean Protein Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Textured Soybean Protein Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Textured Soybean Protein by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Textured Soybean Protein by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Textured Soybean Protein by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Textured Soybean Protein Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Textured Soybean Protein Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Textured Soybean Protein by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Textured Soybean Protein by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Textured Soybean Protein by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Textured Soybean Protein Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Textured Soybean Protein Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Textured Soybean Protein by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Textured Soybean Protein by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Textured Soybean Protein Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Textured Soybean Protein Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Textured Soybean Protein Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Textured Soybean Protein Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Textured Soybean Protein Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Textured Soybean Protein Forecast
    12.5 Europe Textured Soybean Protein Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Textured Soybean Protein Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Textured Soybean Protein Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Textured Soybean Protein Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Textured Soybean Protein Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

    Contact Us:

    Name: Mr. Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id: [email protected]

    Our Latest Report Here: Superalloys Market 2019 Global Industry Key Strategies, Segmentation, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2023

    Cystoscopy Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

    Global Compression Tape Market 2019 Growth, Share, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis 2025

    Emulsion Polymers Market 2019 Top Key Players, CAGR Status, Dynamics, Growth, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2022

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.