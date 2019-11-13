Textured Soybean Protein Market 2019: Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Textured Soybean Protein Market” by analysing various key segments of this Textured Soybean Protein market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Textured Soybean Protein market competitors.

Regions covered in the Textured Soybean Protein Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Textured soy protein (TSP) is a processed food product manufactured from either soymeal flakes, soy flour, or soy protein concentrate.First, for consumption, Europe is the most important consumption area of textured soybean protein with 93671 MT or 33.44% in share in 2015. China is the second largest consumption area in 2015 with 51489 MT or 24.96% in share. USA is the following with 18.38% of total consumption market share. India and Japan each took 5.13% and 2.01% in 2015.Second, the applications of textured soybean protein includes ground meat and poultry, formed meat products, vegetarian and analogs, nutrition bars, cereals & snacks, etc. In 2015, ground meat and poultry took the largest consumption share, followed by formed meat products. They each took 57.70% and 22.92% of total consumption market share.The global Textured Soybean Protein market is valued at 420 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Textured Soybean Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Textured Soybean Protein Market:

ADM

Danisco

CHS

Scents Holding

Sojaprotein

Cargill

Gushen Biological

Wonderful Industrial Group

FUJIOIL

Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein

Shansong Biological

Sonic Biochem

Wilmar International

Top Agri Group

Soja Austria

Bremil Group

Ground Meat and Poultry

Formed Meat Products

Vegetarian and Analogs

Nutrition Bars, Cereals & Snacks

Others Textured Soybean Protein Market by Types:

Textured Soybean Protein Flour

Textured Soybean Protein Concentrate