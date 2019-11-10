Texturized Vegetable Protein Market Trends and Forecast by 2019- Global Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Global “Texturized Vegetable Protein Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Texturized Vegetable Protein Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Being rich in proteins and fibrous material, texturized soy proteins are a widely used ingredient that enhance the nutrition of the meal and are largely used in several food products, including, but not limited to, snacks and functional bars, ready meals, meat analogues and extenders, among others. The consumption of texturized soy proteins is high among older population, lactating women, pregnant women as well as children. Their demand is expected to grow at a stellar rate in the coming years owing to their wide adoption in meat and poultry products..

Texturized Vegetable Protein Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ROQUETTE FRERES S.A

CHS

Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Inc

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & C

MGP Ingredients

Inc

Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited

Sotexpro

BENEO GmbH

Victoria Group

Shandong Yuxin Soybean Protein Co. Ltd

Crown Soya Protein Group and many more. Texturized Vegetable Protein Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Texturized Vegetable Protein Market can be Split into:

Soy

Wheat

Pea. By Applications, the Texturized Vegetable Protein Market can be Split into:

Household

Commercial