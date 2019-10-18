TFT-LCD Market by Technology Progress, Size, Economic, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast 2024

Global “TFT-LCD Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About TFT-LCD

A thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) is a variant of a liquid-crystal display (LCD) that uses thin-film transistor (TFT) technology to improve image qualities such as addressability and contrast. A TFT-LCD is an active-matrix LCD, in contrast to passive-matrix LCDs or simple, direct-driven LCDs with a few segments.TFT LCDs are used in appliances including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook PC, tablet PC, mobile phones, handheld video game systems, personal digital assistants, navigation systems and projectors. TFT LCDs are also used in car instrument clusters because they allow the driver to customize the cluster, as well as being able to provide an analogue-like display with digital elements.

TFT-LCD Market Key Players:

LG Display

Innolux

AUO

Samsung Display

Sharp

BOE

Japan Display

CSOT

Tianma

CPT

CEC-Panda

Hannstar

Global TFT-LCD market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The TFT-LCD has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. TFT-LCD Market Types:

Large TFT-LCD (?9 Around 95% Market Share)

Medium and Small TFT-LCD (<9 Around 5% Market Share) TFT-LCD Applications:

Notebook PC

9Tablet PC

Mini-Note PC

LCD Monitor

LCD TV

Public Display

Mobile Phones