Thaumatin Market 2019 Industry Growth Insights, Size Expansion, Share Valuation, Industry News Update – Research Report by Market Reports World

The global “Thaumatin Market” is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Thaumatin Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of Thaumatin Market Report – This report studies the thaumatin market, thaumatin is a low-calorie sweetener and flavour modifier. The protein is often used primarily for its flavour-modifying properties and not exclusively as a sweetener.The thaumatins were first found as a mixture of proteins isolated from the katemfe fruit (Thaumatococcus daniellii Bennett) of West Africa. Some proteins in the thaumatin family of sweeteners are roughly 2000 times more potent than sugar. Although very sweet, thaumatins taste is markedly different from sugar. The sweetness of thaumatin builds very slowly. Perception lasts a long time, leaving a liquorice-like aftertaste at high usage levels. Thaumatin is highly water-soluble, stable to heating, and stable under acidic conditions.

Global Thaumatin market competition by top manufacturers

Naturex

Beneo Palatinit GmbH

Natex

KF Specialty Ingredients



The Scope of the Report:

Firstly, as being the most intense natural sweetener thaumatin has the extraordinary property of enhancing the taste of lower quantities of salt and sugar in food products – so there is no loss of tastiness. Due to its characteristics, it is popular in the developed districts such as USA, Europe and Oceania.

Secondly, compared to synthetic sweeteners which have many side effects to humansâ health, sweeteners extracted from nature plants is beneficial to humans and is considered to replace the synthetic sweeteners. So thaumatin extracted from thaumatococcus daniellii bennett is becoming popular in the world. The production increases to 169.07 MT in 2016 from 138.47 MT in 2012.

Thirdly, Europe is the main manufacturing region, much larger than other districts. In 2016, the production is 137.42 MT, which take 81.28% of the global production. USA and Oceania are the other two main manufacturing districts.

The worldwide market for Thaumatin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Thaumatin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Food Grade

Pharmarceutical Grade

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical