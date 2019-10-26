The Potato Protein Market Size Is Becoming Increasingly Diverse with A Huge Range of Variants Performing Industries

Predominant use of potato in the global food industry has prompted several food investigators and biotech scientists in studying its nutritional value. The arrival of potato protein has been instrumented by advancements in food technology and a soaring demand for protein-rich foods. Increasing inclination of consumers toward plant-based proteins has further propelled the consumption of potato protein. New production techniques and experimental trials are being conducted to enhance the production of potato proteins for large-scale production. However, low awareness among consumers and complexities in techniques involved with production of potato proteins has deterred the growth of the global potato protein market.

Potato Protein Market by Top Manufacturers:

SÃ¼dstÃ¤rke, Roquette, Agrana, Omega Protein Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, KMC Ingredients , Solanic BV (AVEBE Group), AKV Langholt , Peppes Group , Emsland Group, Meelunie

By Product Type

Isolates, Concentrates

By Application

Meat Products, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Food, Beverages, Sports Nutrition, Animal Feed, Other Applications,

Potato Protein market plays dynamic role in the following region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of 2018-2023 Global and Regional Potato Protein Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

