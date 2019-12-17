 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Theanine Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Theanine

Theanine is a non-protein amino which exists in the tea plant. It is related to health benefits, such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, the promotion of weight loss and enhanced performance of the immune system. It is associated with effects such as the enhancement of relaxation and the improvement of concentration and learning ability. Theanine is also approved for green tea infusions for a better flavor. It is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) as an ingredient by Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Theanine:

Theanine is a non-protein amino which exists in the tea plant. It is related to health benefits, such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, the promotion of weight loss and enhanced performance of the immune system. It is associated with effects such as the enhancement of relaxation and the improvement of concentration and learning ability. Theanine is also approved for green tea infusions for a better flavor. It is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) as an ingredient by Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Theanine Market Manufactures:

  • Taiyo Kagaku
  • TianRui Chemical
  • Southern Yangtze University Biotech
  • Qu Zhou Qu Zhou Joy Chemical
  • Taiyo Green Power
  • Hunan NutraMax
  • Zelang Medical Technology
  • Novanat Bioresources
  • Hongya Yaxing Biotechnology
  • Lusheng Health-Source&Technology
  • ZhongXin Biotechnology
  • SiChuan FuZhengYuan
  • Tongsheng Amino acid
  • Farma Sino

    Theanine Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    Theanine Market Types:

  • D-Theanine
  • L-Theanine
  • D
  • L-theanine

    Theanine Market Applications:

  • Food Additives Industry
  • Natural Health Care Industry

    The Report provides in depth research of the Theanine Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of Theanine Market Report:

  • Japan is the first country to develop theanine production, now US pay more attention to theanine related health care production, we can predict that in the near years, there may be an increasement of theanine requirement.
  • In the next five years, the global consumption of theanine will maintain a high annual growth rate, consumption expected in 2021 will be 3084MT, and the application will be not only for food additives, but also for medicine.
  • Despite the presence of competition problem, at the time that the clearance of global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area now and in the future, there will be a sustain investment in this field.
  • The worldwide market for Theanine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Theanine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 123   

