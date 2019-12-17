Theanine Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Theanine is a non-protein amino which exists in the tea plant. It is related to health benefits, such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, the promotion of weight loss and enhanced performance of the immune system. It is associated with effects such as the enhancement of relaxation and the improvement of concentration and learning ability. Theanine is also approved for green tea infusions for a better flavor. It is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) as an ingredient by Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Taiyo Kagaku

TianRui Chemical

Southern Yangtze University Biotech

Qu Zhou Qu Zhou Joy Chemical

Taiyo Green Power

Hunan NutraMax

Zelang Medical Technology

Novanat Bioresources

Hongya Yaxing Biotechnology

Lusheng Health-Source&Technology

ZhongXin Biotechnology

SiChuan FuZhengYuan

Tongsheng Amino acid

Theanine Market Types:

D-Theanine

L-Theanine

D

Theanine Market Applications:

Food Additives Industry

Natural Health Care Industry

Japan is the first country to develop theanine production, now US pay more attention to theanine related health care production, we can predict that in the near years, there may be an increasement of theanine requirement.

In the next five years, the global consumption of theanine will maintain a high annual growth rate, consumption expected in 2021 will be 3084MT, and the application will be not only for food additives, but also for medicine.

Despite the presence of competition problem, at the time that the clearance of global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area now and in the future, there will be a sustain investment in this field.

