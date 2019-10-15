Theanine Market Research Overview Covering Growth Rate, Key Vendors, Demand Ratio and Forecast To 2024

Theanine Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Theanine market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Theanine market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13837265

Theanine is a non-protein amino which exists in the tea plant. It is related to health benefits, such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, the promotion of weight loss and enhanced performance of the immune system. It is associated with effects such as the enhancement of relaxation and the improvement of concentration and learning ability. Theanine is also approved for green tea infusions for a better flavor. It is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) as an ingredient by Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Theanine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Theanine market are: –

Taiyo Kagaku

TianRui Chemical

Southern Yangtze University Biotech

Qu Zhou Qu Zhou Joy Chemical

Taiyo Green Power and many more Scope of Theanine Report:

Japan is the first country to develop theanine production, now US pay more attention to theanine related health care production, we can predict that in the near years, there may be an increasement of theanine requirement.

In the next five years, the global consumption of theanine will maintain a high annual growth rate, consumption expected in 2021 will be 3084MT, and the application will be not only for food additives, but also for medicine.

Despite the presence of competition problem, at the time that the clearance of global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area now and in the future, there will be a sustain investment in this field.

The worldwide market for Theanine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Theanine Market Segment by Type, covers:

D-Theanine

L-Theanine

D,L-theanine Theanine Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Food Additives Industry