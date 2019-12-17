Theodolite Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Theodolite:

A theodolite is an instrument for measuring both horizontal and vertical angles, as used in triangulation networks, and geo-location work. It is a tool used in the land surveying and engineering industry, but theodolites have been adapted for other specialized purposes as well. The horizontal accuracy of theodolites depends on “seconds”. The 2-5″ accuracy theodolite is above the middle level.A modern theodolite consists of a movable telescope mounted within two perpendicular axesâthe horizontal or trunnion axis, and the vertical axis. When the telescope is pointed at a target object, the angle of each of these axes can be measured with great precision, typically to seconds of arc.

Theodolite Market Manufactures:

Hexagon

Topcon

Trimble

EIE Instruments

South Group

Sanding

FOIF

TJOP

Dadi

Boif

Optical Theodolite

Electronic Theodolite Theodolite Market Applications:

Construction Theodolites

Industrial Theodolites

As one of the most important professional instruments of surveying and mapping, theodolite plays a valuable role in survey and engineering, mapping and GIS, land administration and other industries. The large downstream demand drives theodolite industry developing.

