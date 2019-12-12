 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Thermal Conduction Tape Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Thermal Conduction Tape

Global “Thermal Conduction Tape Market” report 2020 focuses on the Thermal Conduction Tape industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Thermal Conduction Tape market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Thermal Conduction Tape market resulting from previous records. Thermal Conduction Tape market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Thermal Conduction Tape Market:

  • Thermally conductive adhesive transfer tapes are designed to provide a preferential heat-transfer path between heat-generating components and heat sinks or other cooling devices (e.g., fans, heat spreaders or heat pipes).
  • This tape is tacky pressure-sensitive adhesive loaded with thermally conductive ceramic fillers that do not require a heat cure cycle to form an excellent bond to many substrates. Only pressure is needed to form an excellent bond and thermal interface. The specialized chemistry of the 8810Â tapes renders it modestly soft and able to wet to many surfaces, allowing it to conform well to non-flat substrates, provide high adhesion, and act as a good thermal interface.
  • This tape offers excellent adhesive performance with good wetting and flow onto many substrate surfaces, and offers both good thermal conductivity and good electrical insulation properties.
  • In 2019, the market size of Thermal Conduction Tape is 430 million US$ and it will reach 640 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thermal Conduction Tape.

    Thermal Conduction Tape Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • 3M
  • Nitto Denko
  • Avery Dennison
  • tesa SE
  • Henkel
  • Berry Plastics
  • Intertape Polymer
  • LINTEC Corporation
  • Scapa
  • Shurtape Technologies
  • Lohmann
  • ORAFOL Europe GmbH

    • The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thermal Conduction Tape:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Thermal Conduction Tape in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Thermal Conduction Tape Market by Types:

  • Aluminum Foil Tape
  • Copper Foil Tape
  • PET Film

    • Thermal Conduction Tape Market by Applications:

  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Building & Construction
  • Packaging
  • Other

    • The Study Objectives of Thermal Conduction Tape Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Thermal Conduction Tape status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Thermal Conduction Tape manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Thermal Conduction Tape Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Thermal Conduction Tape Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Thermal Conduction Tape Market Size

    2.2 Thermal Conduction Tape Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Thermal Conduction Tape Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Thermal Conduction Tape Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Thermal Conduction Tape Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Thermal Conduction Tape Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Thermal Conduction Tape Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Thermal Conduction Tape Production by Regions

    5 Thermal Conduction Tape Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Thermal Conduction Tape Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Thermal Conduction Tape Production by Type

    6.2 Global Thermal Conduction Tape Revenue by Type

    6.3 Thermal Conduction Tape Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Thermal Conduction Tape Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

