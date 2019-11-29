Thermal Lamination Films Market 2019 by Channel (Direct, Indirect), Technology Progress, Applications, Manufactures and Regions

Global "Thermal Lamination Films Market" research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries.

Thermal Lamination Films Market Research Report covers Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties.

Thermal Lamination Films Market Manufactures:

COSMO Films(GBC)

Transilwrap

D&K

FlexFilm

Derprosa

GMP

Royal Sovereign

Ipak

Drytac

PKC

J-Film Corporation

Shagun Films

Kangde Xin

New Era

Hongqing

KANGLONG

Dingxin

EKO Film

Eluson Film

Thermal Lamination Films Market Types:

BOPP Based Thermal Lamination Films

BOPET Based Thermal Lamination Films

BOPA Based Thermal Lamination Films

Others Thermal Lamination Films Market Applications:

Industrial Printing

Commercial Printing

Others Scope of Reports:

Thermal lamination films industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Asia. Among them, North America output value accounted for more than 36.15% of the total output value of global thermal lamination films in 2015. Kangde Xin is the world leading manufacturer in global thermal lamination films market with the market share of 5.39%, in terms of capacity.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the thermal lamination films raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of thermal lamination films.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Thermal Lamination Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 3570 million US$ in 2024, from 2960 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.