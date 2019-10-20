Thermal Lamination Films Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Global “Thermal Lamination Films Market” 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Thermal Lamination Films industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Thermal Lamination Films

Thermal lamination film is a decorative film that has been extrusion coated with a thermal adhesive, low temperature melting resin or EVA (Ethylene Viny Acetate), so that a heated lamination nip roll will activate the adhesive layer causing the film to adhere to a printed paper surface. The decorative film can be a biaxially oriented polypropylene film (OPP), a biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate film (PET), or a bixially oriented nylon-6 film (Nylon). The decorative film can also be glossy, matte finish, or have a special modified surface for foil stamping or special adhesives such as those used in making case bound books.

The following Manufactures are included in the Thermal Lamination Films Market report:

COSMO Films(GBC)

Transilwrap

D&K

FlexFilm

Derprosa

GMP

Royal Sovereign

Ipak

Drytac

PKC

J-Film Corporation

Shagun Films

Kangde Xin

New Era

Hongqing

KANGLONG

Dingxin

EKO Film

Eluson Film

Various policies and news are also included in the Thermal Lamination Films Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Thermal Lamination Films are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Thermal Lamination Films industry. Thermal Lamination Films Market Types:

BOPP Based Thermal Lamination Films

BOPET Based Thermal Lamination Films

BOPA Based Thermal Lamination Films

Others Thermal Lamination Films Market Applications:

Industrial Printing

Commercial Printing