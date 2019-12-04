Thermal Paper Market Size, Share 2019 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report

"Thermal Paper Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Secondly, global Thermal Paper Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Thermal Paper market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

Introduction

Thermal Paper is manufactured with specialty coating with enables inkless printing. This coating blackens when exposed to heat, and in turn transfers the image on the paper. The paper has applications across gaming, lottery, retail, e-commerce, packaging & labelling, and others. The market is driven by various factors such as increasing consumption of processed and packaged foods, growth in pharmaceutical industry, and increase in the number of ATMs. However the market growth is hampered by fluctuating supply & prices of raw materials, and non-availability of skilled labor.

The global thermal paper market has been segmented based on technology, and application. Based on technology, the market has been segmented as direct thermal, thermal transfer, and others. The study indicates, direct thermal accounted for the largest market share. In direct thermal technology, no ribbon is used in printing. It creates the image directly on the printed material. Direct thermal printing uses chemically treated, heat-sensitive media that turns black when it passes under the thermal print head. Thermal Transfer is expected to be fastest growing capacity type in the market. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as, POS, lottery & gaming, labels & tags, and others. The study indicates, POS segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing product in the market. POS (Point of Sale) application includes receipts and tags at the retails stores, online purchases, and ATMs. The paper is generally compatible with most transaction-style printers and cash registers, and multiple rolls come in a pack. POS paper ensures customers get a clear, legible, smudge-free receipt each time. The thermal paper for receipts come in various dimensions to suit the end-use.

The global thermal paper market was valued at USD 3,212.7 million in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 4,391.0 million by the end of the forecast period growing at 4.66% CAGR.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Thermal Paper include Appvion, Inc., Oji Paper (Thailand) Ltd., Koehler Paper Group, Ricoh Company, Jujo Thermal Ltd., Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd., Hansol, and Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

Objective of Global Thermal Paper Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

Region-level demand analysis and forecast of the study market

Study of the effect of exogenous & endogenous factors viz. demographic, economics, and political factors, which affect the global thermal paper market

PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s five forces market analysis to determine competitive scenario

Segment and sub-segment level analysis of the market over the historical as well as forecast period

Identification of key factors instrumental in the changing market scenario, such as tapping new market opportunities, and gaining competitive edge

Target Audience

Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants And Investment Bankers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Key Findings

The global Thermal Paper market is expected to reach USD 4,391.0 million by 2023.

By technology, direct thermal segment in thermal paper market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.89% CAGR during forecast period.

By application, POS segment in thermal paper market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.93% CAGR during forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share in global thermal paper market followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of global Thermal Paper market estimation and forecast

The global Thermal Paper market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. North America region dominates the global thermal paper market. The region has witnessed increased demand of thermal paper, from POS application, mainly due to the high internet penetration in countries such as U.S. and Canada. The POS applications demand thermal paper for receipts, acknowledgements, and bills. The U.S. is the major market in North America. The country houses one of the biggest international retail chains such as Walmart and Amazon. This makes it an important market for thermal paper.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. The region is regarded as one of the fastest growing regions, in terms of retail sales both from stationary and online format. With increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences, there has been an inclination towards purchasing from online platforms, especially the international ones such as Amazon.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

Thermal Paper Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Thermal Paper Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Thermal Paper market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Thermal Paper market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Thermal Paper market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Thermal Paper market

To analyze opportunities in the Thermal Paper market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Thermal Paper market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Thermal Paper Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Thermal Paper trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Thermal Paper Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Thermal Paper Market

Thermal Paper Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Thermal Paper Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Thermal Paper Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Thermal Paper Market competitors.

