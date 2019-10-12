Thermal Printhead Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Thermal Printhead Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Thermal Printhead industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Thermal Printhead Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Thermal Printhead is constituted by a line of heating elements, these elements have the same resistance, these elements are rowing densely, and the dpi is ranging from 200 to 600.The thermal print head is the key components of the thermal printer; it needs to coordinate with the thermal print paper to print out the specified image. The image is applicated in the room more suitable. It is better to wipe the hot zone daily after used.

Some top manufacturers in Thermal Printhead Market: –

Kyocera

ROHM

Shandong Hualing (SHEC)

Toshiba Hokut

AOI Electronics and many more Scope of Thermal Printhead Report:

The Global production of the Thermal Printhead is about 31 Million Unit in 2015. The production region is relative concentrated. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the Japan. Japan is the largest production country.The main consumption regions are concentrated in the USA and Europe. The Thermal Printheads consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level. Currently, the developing countries grow rate has overcome the developed countries.The price has been declining continuouslyl; the average price is about 8.40 USD per unit in 2015. The gross margin has the similar trend with the price. The gross margin is about 55.5% in 2015.The import and export volume is very large, Japan has very large export ratio. Currently, the Thermal Printhead has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The Europe and USAs consumption mainly depends on the import. China also has large export ratio.In the future, the Thermal Printhead will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The worldwide market for Thermal Printhead is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Thermal Printhead Market Segment by Type, covers:

Thick Film Thermal Printhead

Thin Film Thermal Printhead Thermal Printhead Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

POS Applications

Plotting and Recording

Self-Adhesive Labels