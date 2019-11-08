Thermo Compression Bonder Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Global Thermo Compression Bonder Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Thermo Compression Bonder Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Thermo Compression Bonder including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Thermo Compression Bonder Market Repot:

ASMPT (AMICRA)

K&S

Besi

Shibaura

SET

Hanmi

About Thermo Compression Bonder: Thermo Compression Attach. Using this technique, there are no adhesives to join the die and the package. Instead, heat and force are applied to the die in a process called “Thermo Compression Bonding”. The bumps are forced against their opposing pads and a second metallic bond is formed where the bond comes into contact with the package metallization. This technique typically requires the use of heat as high as 350Â° to 400Â°C, and forces of as much as 100 g/bump. Thermo Compression Bonder Industry report begins with a basic Thermo Compression Bonder market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Thermo Compression Bonder Market Types:

Automatic Thermo Compression Bonder

Manual Thermo Compression Bonder Thermo Compression Bonder Market Applications:

IDMs

Thermo Compression Bonding (TCB) is a chip attach technology under investigation and implementation in multiple platforms. The global Thermo Compression Bonder market is driven by increased Thermo Compression Bonder usage: memory applications currently, logic devices next. Meanwhile, Thermo Compression Bonder is gaining market share from wire bond assembly processes. Also, lower throughput coupled with higher processing costs was example of challenges in the TCB technology.

China Thermo Compression Bonder market is valued at $6.39 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.53 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.47% between 2018 and 2023.

The worldwide market for Thermo Compression Bonder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.8% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 33 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.