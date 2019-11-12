Thermo Compression Bonder Market 2019 Trends by Key Players Manufacturing Process Machinery Raw Materials Cost and Revenue in USA 2024

Short Details of Thermo Compression Bonder Market Report – Thermo Compression Attach. Using this technique, there are no adhesives to join the die and the package. Instead, heat and force are applied to the die in a process called “Thermo Compression Bonding”. The bumps are forced against their opposing pads and a second metallic bond is formed where the bond comes into contact with the package metallization. This technique typically requires the use of heat as high as 350Â° to 400Â°C, and forces of as much as 100 g/bump.

Thermo Compression Bonding (TCB) is a chip attach technology under investigation and implementation in multiple platforms. The global Thermo Compression Bonder market is driven by increased Thermo Compression Bonder usage: memory applications currently, logic devices next. Meanwhile, Thermo Compression Bonder is gaining market share from wire bond assembly processes. Also, lower throughput coupled with higher processing costs was example of challenges in the TCB technology.

China Thermo Compression Bonder market is valued at $6.39 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.53 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.47% between 2018 and 2023.

The worldwide market for Thermo Compression Bonder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.8% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 33 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Thermo Compression Bonder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Automatic Thermo Compression Bonder

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

IDMs