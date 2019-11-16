Thermoelectric Material Market 2019 Industry Growth Insights, Size Expansion, Share Valuation, Industry News Update – Research Report by Market Reports World

The Global “Thermoelectric Material Market” Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. Thermoelectric Material Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global Thermoelectric Material market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.
Short Details of Thermoelectric Material Market Report – Thermoelectric materials show the thermoelectric effect in a strong or convenient form.The thermoelectric effect refers to phenomena by which either a temperature difference creates an electric potential or an electric potential creates a temperature difference. These phenomena are known more specifically as the Seebeck effect (converting temperature to current), Peltier effect (converting current to temperature), and Thomson effect (conductor heating/cooling). While all materials have a nonzero thermoelectric effect, in most materials it is too small to be useful. However, low-cost materials that have a sufficiently strong thermoelectric effect (and other required properties) could be used in applications including power generation and refrigeration. A commonly used thermoelectric material in such applications is bismuth telluride.Thermoelectric materials are used in thermoelectric systems for cooling or heating in niche applications, and are being studied as a way to regenerate electricity from waste heat.
Global Thermoelectric Material market competition by top manufacturers
- Ferrotec
- Laird
- KELK
- Thermonamic Electronics
- Marlow
- RMT
- EVERREDtronics
- Crystal
- Hi-Z
- Tellurex
The Scope of the Report:
In the last several years, global market of Thermoelectric Material developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.37%. In 2017, global revenue of Thermoelectric Material is nearly 33.4 M USD; the actual production is about 287.7 MT.
The global average price of Thermoelectric Material is in the decreasing trend, from 124 USD/MT in 2013 to 116 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Thermoelectric Material includes Bi-Te, Pb-Te, etc. The proportion of Bi-Te in 2017 is about 86.87%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
The worldwide market for Thermoelectric Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 33 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Thermoelectric Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
