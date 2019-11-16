Thermoelectric Material Market 2019 Industry Growth Insights, Size Expansion, Share Valuation, Industry News Update – Research Report by Market Reports World

Short Details of Thermoelectric Material Market Report – Thermoelectric materials show the thermoelectric effect in a strong or convenient form.The thermoelectric effect refers to phenomena by which either a temperature difference creates an electric potential or an electric potential creates a temperature difference. These phenomena are known more specifically as the Seebeck effect (converting temperature to current), Peltier effect (converting current to temperature), and Thomson effect (conductor heating/cooling). While all materials have a nonzero thermoelectric effect, in most materials it is too small to be useful. However, low-cost materials that have a sufficiently strong thermoelectric effect (and other required properties) could be used in applications including power generation and refrigeration. A commonly used thermoelectric material in such applications is bismuth telluride.Thermoelectric materials are used in thermoelectric systems for cooling or heating in niche applications, and are being studied as a way to regenerate electricity from waste heat.

In the last several years, global market of Thermoelectric Material developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.37%. In 2017, global revenue of Thermoelectric Material is nearly 33.4 M USD; the actual production is about 287.7 MT.

The global average price of Thermoelectric Material is in the decreasing trend, from 124 USD/MT in 2013 to 116 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Thermoelectric Material includes Bi-Te, Pb-Te, etc. The proportion of Bi-Te in 2017 is about 86.87%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The worldwide market for Thermoelectric Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 33 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Thermoelectric Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bi-Te

Pb-Te

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Electronics

Biomedical