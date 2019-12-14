Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segmentation and Analysis 2020: Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global "Thermoplastic Elastomers Market" 2020-2024

Thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), sometimes referred to as thermoplastic rubbers, are a class of copolymers or a physical mix of polymers (usually a plastic and a rubber) which consist of materials with both thermoplastic and elastomeric properties..

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Arkema

BASF

DOW

Covestro

Huntsman

Evonik Industries

Sinopec

Teknor APEX

Lubrizol

Tosoh

Lyondellbasell

Kraton

Wanhua Chemical

TSRC

Polyone

LCY Chemical

LG Chem

Asahi Kasei

Zeon

Celanese

CHI MEI

Kuraray

Sumitomo Chemical and many more. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market can be Split into:

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates

Copolyester Ether Elastomers

Polyether Block Amide Elastomers. By Applications, the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Footwear

Engineering

Medical