Thick Film Resistors Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Thick Film Resistors

GlobalThick Film Resistors Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Thick Film Resistors market size.

About Thick Film Resistors:

Thin and thick film resistors are the most common types in the market. They are characterized by a resistive layer on a ceramic base. Although their appearance might be very similar, their properties and manufacturing process are very different. The naming originates from the different layer thicknesses. Thin film has a thickness in the order of 0.1 micrometer or smaller, while thick film is around thousands time thicker. However, the main difference is method the resistive film is applied onto the substrate. Thin film resistors have a metallic film that is vacuum deposited on an insulating substrate. Thick film resistors are produced by firing a special paste onto the substrate. The paste is a mixture of glass and metal oxides. Thin film is more accurate, has a better temperature coefficient and is more stable. It therefore competes with other technologies that feature high precision, such as wire wound or bulk metal foil. On the other hand, thick film is preferred for applications where these high requirements are not critical since prices are much lower. This report studies the Thick Film Resistors market.

Top Key Players of Thick Film Resistors Market:

  • Yageo
  • Ta-I Technology Co.
  • Ltd
  • KOA
  • Vishay
  • Ralec Electronics Corp.
  • Walsin Technology Corporation
  • Fenghua Advanced Technology
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics
  • Panasonic
  • Uni Ohm
  • Rohm Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG)
  • Ever Ohms Technology Co.
  • Ltd.

    Major Types covered in the Thick Film Resistors Market report are:

  • SMD Type
  • Through Hole Type

    Major Applications covered in the Thick Film Resistors Market report are:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Telecommunications
  • Automotive/Energy
  • Industrial/Medical
  • Others

    Scope of Thick Film Resistors Market:

  • In this study, the market for Thick Film Resistors consumption divided into six geographic regions: In North America, total Thick Film Resistors accounted for 6.84 %. In the Europe, total Thick Film Resistors accounted for 10.82 %. The market in China Thick Film Resistors accounted for 45.07 %, in Southeast Asia 14.68%, in Japan 8.23%, in Asia Others region 9.36% and in global other region 4.99 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share due to a lot of ODM and EMS players there.
  • On the basis of product type, they come usually as chip resistor (SMD), and have the lowest cost compared to through hole technology. The SMD type segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 92.27 % market share in 2017.
  • In the applications, the consumer electronics and telecommunications segment were estimated to account for the highest volume share of 67.86 % in 2017. Thick film resistors have a wide range of applications and are indispensable parts of the consumer electronics, communications, automotive, industrial, medical, and energy industries. Thus, manufactures are very optimistic about the industrys prospects. Although the recent market price is relatively turbulent, it is believed that manufacturers will soon regulate the stability of the market and make the thick film resistors develop steadily.
  • The worldwide market for Thick Film Resistors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million US$ in 2024, from 1010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Thick Film Resistors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Thick Film Resistors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thick Film Resistors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thick Film Resistors in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Thick Film Resistors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Thick Film Resistors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Thick Film Resistors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thick Film Resistors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Thick Film Resistors Market Report pages: 120

    1 Thick Film Resistors Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Thick Film Resistors by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Thick Film Resistors Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Thick Film Resistors Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Thick Film Resistors Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Thick Film Resistors Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Thick Film Resistors Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Thick Film Resistors Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Thick Film Resistors Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Thick Film Resistors Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

