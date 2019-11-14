Thick Film Resistors Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

Global Thick Film Resistors Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Thick Film Resistors Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Thick Film Resistors industry.

Geographically, Thick Film Resistors Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Thick Film Resistors including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Thick Film Resistors Market Repot:

Yageo

Ta-I Technology Co.

Ltd

KOA

Vishay

Ralec Electronics Corp.

Walsin Technology Corporation

Fenghua Advanced Technology

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Panasonic

Uni Ohm

Rohm Co.

Ltd.

Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co.

Ltd.

Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG)

Ever Ohms Technology Co.

Ltd. About Thick Film Resistors: Thin and thick film resistors are the most common types in the market. They are characterized by a resistive layer on a ceramic base. Although their appearance might be very similar, their properties and manufacturing process are very different. The naming originates from the different layer thicknesses. Thin film has a thickness in the order of 0.1 micrometer or smaller, while thick film is around thousands time thicker. However, the main difference is method the resistive film is applied onto the substrate. Thin film resistors have a metallic film that is vacuum deposited on an insulating substrate. Thick film resistors are produced by firing a special paste onto the substrate. The paste is a mixture of glass and metal oxides. Thin film is more accurate, has a better temperature coefficient and is more stable. It therefore competes with other technologies that feature high precision, such as wire wound or bulk metal foil. On the other hand, thick film is preferred for applications where these high requirements are not critical since prices are much lower. This report studies the Thick Film Resistors market. Thick Film Resistors Industry report begins with a basic Thick Film Resistors market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Thick Film Resistors Market Types:

SMD Type

Through Hole Type Thick Film Resistors Market Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive/Energy

Industrial/Medical

What are the key factors driving the global Thick Film Resistors?

Who are the key manufacturers in Thick Film Resistors space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Thick Film Resistors?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Thick Film Resistors market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Thick Film Resistors opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Thick Film Resistors market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Thick Film Resistors market? Scope of Report:

In this study, the market for Thick Film Resistors consumption divided into six geographic regions: In North America, total Thick Film Resistors accounted for 6.84 %. In the Europe, total Thick Film Resistors accounted for 10.82 %. The market in China Thick Film Resistors accounted for 45.07 %, in Southeast Asia 14.68%, in Japan 8.23%, in Asia Others region 9.36% and in global other region 4.99 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share due to a lot of ODM and EMS players there.

On the basis of product type, they come usually as chip resistor (SMD), and have the lowest cost compared to through hole technology. The SMD type segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 92.27 % market share in 2017.

In the applications, the consumer electronics and telecommunications segment were estimated to account for the highest volume share of 67.86 % in 2017. Thick film resistors have a wide range of applications and are indispensable parts of the consumer electronics, communications, automotive, industrial, medical, and energy industries. Thus, manufactures are very optimistic about the industrys prospects. Although the recent market price is relatively turbulent, it is believed that manufacturers will soon regulate the stability of the market and make the thick film resistors develop steadily.

The worldwide market for Thick Film Resistors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million US$ in 2024, from 1010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.