Thick Film Resistors Market Globally by 2024: Market Trends, Size, Growth, Future Demand

About Thick Film Resistors:

Thin and thick film resistors are the most common types in the market. They are characterized by a resistive layer on a ceramic base. Although their appearance might be very similar, their properties and manufacturing process are very different. The naming originates from the different layer thicknesses. Thin film has a thickness in the order of 0.1 micrometer or smaller, while thick film is around thousands time thicker. However, the main difference is method the resistive film is applied onto the substrate. Thin film resistors have a metallic film that is vacuum deposited on an insulating substrate. Thick film resistors are produced by firing a special paste onto the substrate. The paste is a mixture of glass and metal oxides. Thin film is more accurate, has a better temperature coefficient and is more stable. It therefore competes with other technologies that feature high precision, such as wire wound or bulk metal foil. On the other hand, thick film is preferred for applications where these high requirements are not critical since prices are much lower. This report studies the Thick Film Resistors market.

Thick Film Resistors market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Thick Film Resistors has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

Others Scope of the Report:

In this study, the market for Thick Film Resistors consumption divided into six geographic regions: In North America, total Thick Film Resistors accounted for 6.84 %. In the Europe, total Thick Film Resistors accounted for 10.82 %. The market in China Thick Film Resistors accounted for 45.07 %, in Southeast Asia 14.68%, in Japan 8.23%, in Asia Others region 9.36% and in global other region 4.99 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share due to a lot of ODM and EMS players there.

On the basis of product type, they come usually as chip resistor (SMD), and have the lowest cost compared to through hole technology. The SMD type segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 92.27 % market share in 2017.

In the applications, the consumer electronics and telecommunications segment were estimated to account for the highest volume share of 67.86 % in 2017. Thick film resistors have a wide range of applications and are indispensable parts of the consumer electronics, communications, automotive, industrial, medical, and energy industries. Thus, manufactures are very optimistic about the industry’s prospects. Although the recent market price is relatively turbulent, it is believed that manufacturers will soon regulate the stability of the market and make the thick film resistors develop steadily.

The worldwide market for Thick Film Resistors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million US$ in 2024, from 1010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Thick Film Resistors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.