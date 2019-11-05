Thoracic Catheters Market: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue, Shares, and Growth Rate by 2023

The Thoracic Catheters market is predicted to develop CAGR at 5.9% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The Thoracic Catheters market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The rising patient preference toward minimally invasive surgeries will drive the thoracic catheters market growth globally. Minimally invasive surgeries including the laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery will offer reduced healthcare costs, shorter hospital stays, and reduced postoperative complications. In addition, the growing trend toward robotic surgery is gaining momentum due to the rising use of 3D visualization, thus, driving the market growth. Our analysts have predicted that the thoracic catheters market will register a CAGR of 6% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Thoracic Catheters :

Cardinal Health

Cook

Getinge AB

LivaNova PLC

Smiths Group plc