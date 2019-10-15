 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Three-Screw Pump Market Report: Leading Vendors, Market Share, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Three-Screw

Global Three-Screw Pump Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Three-Screw Pump Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Three-Screw Pump industry. Three-Screw Pump Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Three-Screw Pump which is also called Triple Screw Pumps are positive displacement pumps that have a centrally-located primary screw intermeshing with two secondary screws on each side, with the central screw driving the two outer idler rotors. Constant volume of the chambers and the uniformity of the movement allow an even flow.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Three-Screw Pump market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Colfax Corporation
  • Alfa Laval
  • KRAL AG
  • SPX FLOW
  • Leistritz and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The Three-Screw Pump consumption volume was 146.62 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 154.72 K Units in 2017 and 202.28 K Units in 2022. Asia-Pacific`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (27.56%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.
  • At present, the manufactures of Three-Screw Pump are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. The global leading players in this market are Colfax Corporation, Alfa Laval, KRAL AG, SPX FLOW, Leistritz, etc.
  • The Three-Screw Pump are mainly used by Chemical & Petrochemical Industries, Mechanical Engineering, Power Generation and Marine. The main application of Three-Screw Pump is Chemical & Petrochemical Industries.
  • The worldwide market for Three-Screw Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 460 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Three-Screw Pump Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Low Pressure Three-Screw Pump
  • Medium Pressure Three-Screw Pump
  • High Pressure Three-Screw Pump

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Chemical & Petrochemical Industries
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Power Generation
  • Marine
  • Other Applications

    Three-Screw Pump Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Three-Screw Pump market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Three-Screw Pump Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Three-Screw Pump Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Three-Screw Pump Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Three-Screw Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Three-Screw Pump Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Three-Screw Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Three-Screw Pump Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Three-Screw Pump Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Three-Screw Pump Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Three-Screw Pump Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Three-Screw Pump Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

