Threonine Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Short Details of Threonine Market Report – Threonine is a type of α-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH(OH)CH3. Threonine have four kinds of isomer, natural existence and have physiological role for organism is L – threonine. And this report data refers to L-threonine.

Global Threonine market competition by top manufacturers

Meihua

Ajinomoto Group

CJ CheilJedang

Evonik

Fufeng

NB Group

Star Lake Bioscience

Guoguang Biochemistry

GLOBAL Bio-Chem

ADM

First, the Threonine industry concentration is relatively high, the top 4 companies took about 74% of the global production share in 2014; these companies are mainly located in China, EU and US providing high-end products.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Meihua, for example, is with three plants. Years ago, there was international company set up factories in China, such as CJ CheilJedang set its plant in Liaoning province with 50 K MT capacity of Threonine. And a Japanese company, Ajinomoto Group, shut down the Threonine plant in Brazil. As for now, there are only single digits major manufacturers in the world producing Threonine while most of them are located in China.

The worldwide market for Threonine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Threonine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry