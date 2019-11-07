Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market 2019 Industry Size, Trends Evaluation, Global Growth, Recent Developments and Latest Technology, Future Forecast Research Report 2024

Global “Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Performance Fibers

Firestone

Maduratex

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Far Eastern Group

Century Enka

Cordenka

Junma

Shenma

Jinlun Group

Haiyang Chemical

Xiangyu

Shifeng

Tianheng

Taiji

Dongping Jinma

Hailide

Helon Polytex

Bestory

Unifull

Jiayuan

Dikai

Ruiqi

Hesheng

Scope of the Report:

Economic growth in emerging countries in Asia Pacific has led to higher personal vehicle ownership, which in turn has benefitted the tire fabrics market. Additionally, with the reviving U.S. economy and improved job market, consumer spending is increasing, thus benefitting automobiles and its allied industries.

Unfavorable road conditions and burgeoning production of commercial vehicles in Asia Pacific is spurring demand for nylon tire fabrics. In 2015, Asia Pacific held more than 66%of the global tire fabrics production market and over 45%of the consumption market. In the region, high GDP growth, combined with increasing purchasing power in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia, has led to increasing demand for commercial and personal vehicles. This in turn has translated into increasing demand for ancillary products such as tire fabrics. North America trails Asia Pacific in the demand for tire fabrics and is followed by Europe. Though Europe is an established base of reputed automobile manufacturers, other regions, particularly Asia Pacific, are the major markets for European automobiles.

In 2015 the Rest of the World region accounted for the smallest market share in the tire fabrics market. However, increasing demand for automobiles in the region will be beneficial for the tire fabrics market in coming years.

The worldwide market for Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 5630 million US$ in 2024, from 4890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nylon Tire Cord and Fabrics

Polyester Tire Cord and Fabrics

Others On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Bias Tire

Bias Tire

Radial Tire (semi-steel) This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



