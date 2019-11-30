Tizanidine Market 2019- Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Application, Region and Analysis 2024

About Tizanidine Market Report: Tizanidine (trade names Zanaflex (Acorda Therapeutics), Sirdalud (Novartis), Relentus (Beximco Pharma)) is a drug that is used as a muscle relaxant. It is a centrally acting Î±2 adrenergic agonist. It is used to treat the spasms, cramping, and tightness of muscles caused by medical problems such as multiple sclerosis, ALS, spastic diplegia, back pain, or certain other injuries to the spine or central nervous system. It is also prescribed off-label for migraine headaches, as a sleep aid, and as an anticonvulsant. It is also prescribed for some symptoms of fibromyalgia.

Top manufacturers/players: Actavis, Teva, Sandoz, Acorda, Unichem Laboratories, APOTEX, Sun Pharmaceutical, CorePharma, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Mylan, Oxford PharmaGenesis, Niche Generics Limited, CREDIT PHARMA, YABANG

Tizanidine Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Tizanidine Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Tizanidine Market Segment by Type:

2mg Tablet

4mg Tablet

2mg Capsules

4mg Capsules

6mg Capsules Tizanidine Market Segment by Applications:

Kids