Torsional Vibration Damper Market Outline: Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Torsional Vibration Damper Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Torsional Vibration Damper industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Torsional Vibration Damper Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Torsional vibration dampers are crankshaft pulleys with a rubber damping element between the two main metal parts. They were introduced to absorb vibration from the crankshaft and produce much smoother drive system operation and are found on most late models of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Some top manufacturers in Torsional Vibration Damper Market: –

Vibracoustic

Schaeffler

Valeo

ZF

BorgWarner

Geographically, the global Torsional Vibration Damper market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 36% in 2017. The next is China.

The worldwide market for Torsional Vibration Damper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2360 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Torsional Vibration Damper Market Segment by Type, covers:

Clutch Type

DMF Type

Others Torsional Vibration Damper Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle