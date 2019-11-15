Tourniquet Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Tourniquet

Global Tourniquet Market2019 Research Report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.

A tourniquet is a constricting or compressing device, specifically a bandage, used to control venous and arterial circulation to an extremity for a period of time. Pressure is applied circumferentially upon the skin and underlying tissues of a limb; this pressure is transferred to the walls of vessels, causing them to become temporarily occluded. It is generally used as a tool for a medical professional in applications such as cannulation or to stem the flow of traumatic bleeding.

Tourniquet Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

  • BD
  • 3M
  • Fisher Scientific
  • Covidien
  • Zimmer
  • Medline
  • Cardinal Health
  • Paul Hartmann
  • Alimed
  • Avcor Health Care
  • Tetra Medical Supply Corp
  • JIEAN
  • KeHua
  • Yancheng Senolo Medical
  • Xingtong Biotechnology
  • JSYH Medical

Tourniquet Market Type Segment Analysis:

  • Latex Tourniquet
  • TPE Tourniquet
  • Other

    Application Segment Analysis:

  • General Medical tourniquets
  • Emergency tourniquets

    Tourniquet Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Major Key Contents Covered in Tourniquet Market:

    • Introduction of Tourniquet with development and status.
    • Manufacturing Technology of Tourniquet with analysis and trends.
    • Analysis of Global Tourniquet market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
    • Analysis of Global and Chinese Tourniquet market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
    • Analysis Tourniquet Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
    • Tourniquet market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
    • 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Tourniquet Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
    • Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
    • Tourniquet Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

    The Scope of the Report:

    In the last several years, global market of Tourniquet developed with the production growth rate of 2%. In 2015, global capacity of Tourniquet was more than 9800 M Pieces.
    North America is the largest supplier and consumer of Tourniquet with a production market share of 35% and a consumption market share of 35%.
    The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 24% and a consumption market share of 27%.
    There are many manufacturers in China, but the product quality is uneven, Limited by medical level and the demand of Tourniquet.

    The worldwide market for Tourniquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 990 million US$ in 2024, from 840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
    This report focuses on the Tourniquet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

