Tourniquet Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2024

Global “Tourniquet Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Tourniquet Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Tourniquet:

A tourniquet is a constricting or compressing device, specifically a bandage, used to control venous and arterial circulation to an extremity for a period of time. Pressure is applied circumferentially upon the skin and underlying tissues of a limb; this pressure is transferred to the walls of vessels, causing them to become temporarily occluded. It is generally used as a tool for a medical professional in applications such as cannulation or to stem the flow of traumatic bleeding.

Tourniquet Market Manufactures:

BD

3M

Fisher Scientific

Covidien

Zimmer

Medline

Cardinal Health

Paul Hartmann

Alimed

Avcor Health Care

Tetra Medical Supply Corp

JIEAN

KeHua

Yancheng Senolo Medical

Xingtong Biotechnology

JSYH Medical

Major Classification:

Latex Tourniquet

TPE Tourniquet

Other Major Applications:

General Medical tourniquets

General Medical tourniquets

Emergency tourniquets The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

In the last several years, global market of Tourniquet developed with the production growth rate of 2%. In 2015, global capacity of Tourniquet was more than 9800 M Pieces.

North America is the largest supplier and consumer of Tourniquet with a production market share of 35% and a consumption market share of 35%.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 24% and a consumption market share of 27%.

There are many manufacturers in China, but the product quality is uneven, Limited by medical level and the demand of Tourniquet.

The worldwide market for Tourniquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 990 million US$ in 2024, from 840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.