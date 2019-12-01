 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tourniquet Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2024

December 1, 2019

Tourniquet

Global “Tourniquet Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Tourniquet Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Tourniquet:

A tourniquet is a constricting or compressing device, specifically a bandage, used to control venous and arterial circulation to an extremity for a period of time. Pressure is applied circumferentially upon the skin and underlying tissues of a limb; this pressure is transferred to the walls of vessels, causing them to become temporarily occluded. It is generally used as a tool for a medical professional in applications such as cannulation or to stem the flow of traumatic bleeding.

Tourniquet Market Manufactures: 

  • BD
  • 3M
  • Fisher Scientific
  • Covidien
  • Zimmer
  • Medline
  • Cardinal Health
  • Paul Hartmann
  • Alimed
  • Avcor Health Care
  • Tetra Medical Supply Corp
  • JIEAN
  • KeHua
  • Yancheng Senolo Medical
  • Xingtong Biotechnology
  • JSYH Medical

  • Major Classification:

  • Latex Tourniquet
  • TPE Tourniquet
  • Other

    Major Applications:

  • General Medical tourniquets
  • Emergency tourniquets

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of Tourniquet developed with the production growth rate of 2%. In 2015, global capacity of Tourniquet was more than 9800 M Pieces.
  • North America is the largest supplier and consumer of Tourniquet with a production market share of 35% and a consumption market share of 35%.
  • The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 24% and a consumption market share of 27%.
  • There are many manufacturers in China, but the product quality is uneven, Limited by medical level and the demand of Tourniquet.
  • The worldwide market for Tourniquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 990 million US$ in 2024, from 840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tourniquet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Tourniquet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tourniquet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tourniquet in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Tourniquet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Tourniquet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Tourniquet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tourniquet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    TOC of Global Tourniquet Market

    1 Tourniquet Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Tourniquet by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Tourniquet Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Tourniquet Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tourniquet Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Tourniquet Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Tourniquet Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Tourniquet Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Tourniquet Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Tourniquet Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

