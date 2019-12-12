Tower Crane Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

About Tower Crane:

A tower crane is a piece of equipment used to move or transport oversized objects. It is a stationary device, which means the base of the crane does move. A large, fixed tower supports a horizontal beam, or jib, which sits atop the tower to form an uneven letter âT.â A tower crane is often used in the construction industry to set steel beams and other large building components. It may also be used in the shipping or transportation industry to load and unload large freighters.

Tower Crane Market Manufactures:

Manitowoc

Liebherr

WOLFFKRAN

Terex

FAVCO

HKTC

Zoomlion

SCM

Fushun Yongmao

ZHEJIANG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY

XCMG

HENG SHENG

DAHAN

FANGYUAN GROUP

Jianglu Machinery&Electronics

Huaxia

SYS

Guangxi Construction

Self-erecting Tower Cranes

Flat Top Tower Cranes

Hammerhead Tower Cranes

Luffing Jib Tower Cranes Tower Crane Market Applications:

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants

Tower Crane can be classified to Self-erecting Tower Cranes, Flat Top Tower Cranes, Hammerhead Tower Cranes and Luffing Jib Tower Cranes, and Self-erecting Tower Cranes is leading the growing market at present.

The key Consumers include AECOM, Gensler, Samoo and RTKL.

The worldwide market for Tower Crane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 1520 million US$ in 2024, from 1430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.