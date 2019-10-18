Tower Crane Market Report by Size, Top-Companies Offerings and Market by End-User Segments Forecast to 2024

About Tower Crane

A tower crane is a piece of equipment used to move or transport oversized objects. It is a stationary device, which means the base of the crane does move. A large, fixed tower supports a horizontal beam, or jib, which sits atop the tower to form an uneven letter T. A tower crane is often used in the construction industry to set steel beams and other large building components. It may also be used in the shipping or transportation industry to load and unload large freighters.

Tower Crane Market Key Players:

Manitowoc

Liebherr

WOLFFKRAN

Terex

FAVCO

HKTC

Zoomlion

SCM

Fushun Yongmao

ZHEJIANG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY

XCMG

HENG SHENG

DAHAN

FANGYUAN GROUP

Jianglu Machinery&Electronics

Huaxia

SYS

Guangxi Construction

Tower Crane Market Types:

Self-erecting Tower Cranes

Flat Top Tower Cranes

Hammerhead Tower Cranes

Luffing Jib Tower Cranes Tower Crane Applications:

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants