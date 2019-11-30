 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Global "Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market" report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years.

The Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

About of Track Geometry Measurement Systems:

One of the greatest problems encountered by railways in Europe is that track costs, the major cost component for Infrastructure Managers (IMs), have not significantly decreased in the last 30 years. In the same period of time, competing modes of transportation have seen a significant reduction of Life Cycle Costs (LCC). This narrows the business case for rail transportation. In addition to costs, noise pollution also became a crucial issue for railway operations.Track Geometry Measurement System, is used during new railway construction and used in track geometry based risk and maintenance management for revenue track lines. Major criterions of a track geometry measurement system is measuring:-Track gauge-Track cant-Transition curve and superelevation ramp-Horizontal curve radius-Vertical curve radius and gradientOther criterions also may include: twist, dynamic cross-level, etc.

Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Manufactures: 

  • Amberg Technologies
  • Trimble Railway GmbH
  • ENSCO
  • MERMEC
  • Plasser & Theurer
  • Harsco Rail
  • Fugro
  • Holland LP
  • GRAW
  • MRX Technologies
  • Jiangxi Everbright
  • Southsurvey
  • R.Bance & Co Ltd
  • Rail Vision
  • ESIM
  • DMA
  • Beena Vision
  • KZV

    Major Classification:

  • Track Geometry Trolley
  • Track Geometry Inspection Vehicle (TGIV)
  • Autonomous Track Geometry Measurement System (ATGMS)

    Major Applications:

  • High-Speed Railway
  • Heavy Haul Railway
  • Conventional Railway
  • Urban Transport

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. China is the major contributor for this region. As of 2016, China has the worldâs longest high-speed railway network. In addition, the rapid expansions in metro systems in the countries such as India and Australia are creating growth prospects in this region.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • The worldwide market for Track Geometry Measurement Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 610 million US$ in 2024, from 480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Track Geometry Measurement Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Track Geometry Measurement Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Track Geometry Measurement Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Track Geometry Measurement Systems in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Track Geometry Measurement Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Track Geometry Measurement Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Track Geometry Measurement Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Track Geometry Measurement Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    TOC of Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

    1 Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Track Geometry Measurement Systems by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Track Geometry Measurement Systems Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Track Geometry Measurement Systems Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Track Geometry Measurement Systems Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Track Geometry Measurement Systems Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

