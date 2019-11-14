Track Lighting Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global “Track Lighting Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Track Lighting in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Track Lighting Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Philips Lighting

Acuity Brands

Hubbell

Eglo

ITAB Group

Eaton

Endo Lighting

WAC Lighting

Intense Lighting

AFX INC

Nora Lighting

AIXEN LITE

Jesco Lighting Group

Satco

LBL Lighting

Rayconn

Kehei Lighting The report provides a basic overview of the Track Lighting industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Track Lighting Market Types:

Halogen Track Lighting

LED Track Lighting

Incandescent Track Lighting Track Lighting Market Applications:

Residential

Commercial

The global average price of Track lighting is in the decreasing trend, from 31.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 28.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Track lighting includes LED track light, Halogen track light and Incandescent Track Light, and the proportion of LED in 2016 is about 70.53%%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Track lighting is widely used in commercial and residential places. The most proportion of Track lighting is commercial places, and the share of I is 78.37%%. The trend of Commercial places is increasing.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of Track lighting, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Europe is the second consumption region of Track lighting, enjoying market share nearly 23% in 2016.

Market competition is very fragmentation. Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, Eglo, ITAB Group, Eaton, Endo Lighting, WAC Lighting, Intense Lighting, AFX INC is the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Track Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 2460 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.