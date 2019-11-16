Traction Motor Market Analysis Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue Research up to 2024

Short Details of Traction Motor Market Report – A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle.

BYD

ZF

Nissan

Continental AG

Meidensha

Broad-Ocean

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

BMW

BOSCH

Fukuta

Dajun Tech

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Remy International

Magna

Deyang Electrics

Greatland Electrics



The EV Traction Motor consumption volume was 128.24 K Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 1022.55 K Units in 2016 and 6790.26 K Units in 2021. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (55.89%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of EV Traction Motor are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 49.15% in 2016. The global leading players in this market are BYD, ZF, Nissan and Continental AG.

The EV Traction Motor are mainly used by Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles. The main application of EV Traction Motor is Passenger cars, accounting about 80% market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industry and the government support, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Traction Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 43.0% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2024, from 2230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Traction Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

AC Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor

Other Types By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles