Traction Motor Market Analysis Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue Research up to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Traction Motor

Traction Motor Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Traction Motor Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Traction Motor  Market Report – A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle.

Global Traction Motor  market competition by top manufacturers

  • BYD
  • ZF
  • Nissan
  • Continental AG
  • Meidensha
  • Broad-Ocean
  • Jing-Jin Electric Technologies
  • BMW
  • BOSCH
  • Fukuta
  • Dajun Tech
  • Hitachi Automotive Systems
  • Remy International
  • Magna
  • Deyang Electrics
  • Greatland Electrics

The Scope of the Report:

The EV Traction Motor consumption volume was 128.24 K Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 1022.55 K Units in 2016 and 6790.26 K Units in 2021. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (55.89%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of EV Traction Motor are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 49.15% in 2016. The global leading players in this market are BYD, ZF, Nissan and Continental AG.

The EV Traction Motor are mainly used by Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles. The main application of EV Traction Motor is Passenger cars, accounting about 80% market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industry and the government support, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Traction Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 43.0% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2024, from 2230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Traction Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • AC Induction Motor
  • Permanent Magnet Motor
  • Other Types

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Passenger cars
  • Commercial vehicles
  • Others

