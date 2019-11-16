Traction Motor Market Analysis Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue Research up to 2024

“Traction Motor Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Traction Motor Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.
Short Details of Traction Motor Market Report – A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle.
Global Traction Motor market competition by top manufacturers
- BYD
- ZF
- Nissan
- Continental AG
- Meidensha
- Broad-Ocean
- Jing-Jin Electric Technologies
- BMW
- BOSCH
- Fukuta
- Dajun Tech
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Remy International
- Magna
- Deyang Electrics
- Greatland Electrics
The Scope of the Report:
The EV Traction Motor consumption volume was 128.24 K Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 1022.55 K Units in 2016 and 6790.26 K Units in 2021. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (55.89%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.
At present, the manufactures of EV Traction Motor are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 49.15% in 2016. The global leading players in this market are BYD, ZF, Nissan and Continental AG.
The EV Traction Motor are mainly used by Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles. The main application of EV Traction Motor is Passenger cars, accounting about 80% market.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industry and the government support, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
The worldwide market for Traction Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 43.0% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2024, from 2230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Traction Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Traction Motor Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Traction Motor Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Traction Motor Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Traction Motor Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Traction Motor Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Traction Motor Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Traction Motor Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Traction Motor Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Traction Motor by Country
5.1 North America Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Traction Motor Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Traction Motor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Traction Motor by Country
8.1 South America Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Traction Motor Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Traction Motor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Traction Motor by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Motor Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Motor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Traction Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Traction Motor Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Traction Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Traction Motor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Traction Motor Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Traction Motor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Traction Motor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Traction Motor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Traction Motor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Traction Motor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Traction Motor Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Traction Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Traction Motor Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Traction Motor Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Traction Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Traction Motor Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
