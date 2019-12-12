 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Trailer Hitch Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Trailer Hitch

GlobalTrailer Hitch Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Trailer Hitch market size.

About Trailer Hitch:

A Trailer Hitch (or tow bar) is a device attached to the chassis of a vehicle for towing, or a towbar to an aircraft nose gear.Tow hitches are known as trailer hitches in North America, but the purpose of use is the same. Trailer hitches usually have two primary configurations, one is the fixed drawbar type and the other is the receiver type. The receiver type includes parts that mount to the vehicleâs frame and also consist of an opening that is rearward facing which takes cargo carriers, hitch racks, detachable ball mounts or other hitch accessories. On the other hand fixed drawbar hitches are built as one piece and consist of a hole that is integrated and these hitches are not aftermarket hitch accessories compatible.

Top Key Players of Trailer Hitch Market:

  • Horizon Global Corporation (US)
  • CURT Manufacturing LLC (US)
  • B&W Trailer Hitches (US)
  • BOSAL (Belgium)
  • MVG (Germany)
  • AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany)
  • Brink Group (Netherlands)
  • Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK)
  • GDW Group (Belgium)

    Major Types covered in the Trailer Hitch Market report are:

  • Class I Trailer Hitch
  • Class II Trailer Hitch
  • Class III Trailer Hitch
  • Class IV Trailer Hitch
  • Class V Trailer Hitch

    Major Applications covered in the Trailer Hitch Market report are:

  • Cars
  • SUV and ATVs
  • Recreational Vehicle (RV)/Motorhomes
  • Vans/Pickup Truck
  • Boat Trailers
  • Others

    Scope of Trailer Hitch Market:

  • Horizon Global Corporation is a leader of trailer hitch through acquisitions to strengthen its market position, like Horizon Global Corporation acquired Witter Towbars and Westfalia-Automotive in 2013 and 2016. Now Horizon Global Corporation has several brands to produce and sell trailer hitch in the world, like Westfalia-Automotive from Germany, TriMotive, Draw Tite and Reese from United States, Hayman Reese from Australia, Hidden Hitch from Canada while Witter Towbars from UK.
  • Currently the Trailer Hitch market is dominated by North America and Europe, Asia-Pacific will play a more important role in future, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.
  • The worldwide market for Trailer Hitch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Trailer Hitch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Trailer Hitch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Trailer Hitch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Trailer Hitch in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Trailer Hitch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Trailer Hitch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Trailer Hitch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Trailer Hitch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Trailer Hitch Market Report pages: 120

    1 Trailer Hitch Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Trailer Hitch by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Trailer Hitch Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Trailer Hitch Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Trailer Hitch Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Trailer Hitch Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Trailer Hitch Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Trailer Hitch Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Trailer Hitch Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Trailer Hitch Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

