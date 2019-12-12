Trailer Hitch Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Trailer Hitch Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Trailer Hitch market size.

About Trailer Hitch:

A Trailer Hitch (or tow bar) is a device attached to the chassis of a vehicle for towing, or a towbar to an aircraft nose gear.Tow hitches are known as trailer hitches in North America, but the purpose of use is the same. Trailer hitches usually have two primary configurations, one is the fixed drawbar type and the other is the receiver type. The receiver type includes parts that mount to the vehicleâs frame and also consist of an opening that is rearward facing which takes cargo carriers, hitch racks, detachable ball mounts or other hitch accessories. On the other hand fixed drawbar hitches are built as one piece and consist of a hole that is integrated and these hitches are not aftermarket hitch accessories compatible.

Top Key Players of Trailer Hitch Market:

Horizon Global Corporation (US)

CURT Manufacturing LLC (US)

B&W Trailer Hitches (US)

BOSAL (Belgium)

MVG (Germany)

AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany)

Brink Group (Netherlands)

Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK)

GDW Group (Belgium)

Major Types covered in the Trailer Hitch Market report are:

Class I Trailer Hitch

Class II Trailer Hitch

Class III Trailer Hitch

Class IV Trailer Hitch

Class V Trailer Hitch Major Applications covered in the Trailer Hitch Market report are:

Cars

SUV and ATVs

Recreational Vehicle (RV)/Motorhomes

Vans/Pickup Truck

Boat Trailers

Others Scope of Trailer Hitch Market:

Horizon Global Corporation is a leader of trailer hitch through acquisitions to strengthen its market position, like Horizon Global Corporation acquired Witter Towbars and Westfalia-Automotive in 2013 and 2016. Now Horizon Global Corporation has several brands to produce and sell trailer hitch in the world, like Westfalia-Automotive from Germany, TriMotive, Draw Tite and Reese from United States, Hayman Reese from Australia, Hidden Hitch from Canada while Witter Towbars from UK.

Currently the Trailer Hitch market is dominated by North America and Europe, Asia-Pacific will play a more important role in future, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.

The worldwide market for Trailer Hitch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.